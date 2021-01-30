On Monday, the Netherlands' general intelligence service AIVD kicked off a new series called De Dienst - a six-part podcast describing how the agency tracks down terrorists and investigates terrorist threats. This is the first time that the agency details how it operates, NU.nl reports.

In the podcast, AIVD-employees discuss the steps they take during a terrorist investigation, although all scenarios described are fictitious.

The podcast was created and moderated by journalist Liesbeth Rasker. “We all are mesmerized by tales of spies and secret agents, but how much of it is true?” Rasker asked in an introduction to her show.

The goal behind the podcast, according to AIVD general director Erik Akerboom, is to create a better idea of how the agency operates and the importance of its work.

Topics include, for example, how agents use hidden microphones and cameras to bug phones. “I found it really weird the first time to be eavesdropping on a conversation two people are having,” an agent said during the podcast. A lawyer was also invited on the podcast to discuss the legality of investigation methods.

The six-part series can be found on Spotify.