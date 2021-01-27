A 16-year-old girl was injured on a Connexxion bus on Tuesday when a brick was thrown through the vehicle's window. She had to go to hospital with a head injury, Omroep Flevoland reports.

The girl was on the bus from Kampen to Emmeloord at around 6:30 p.m. when a brick flew straight through the window on Amsterdamweg. It hit the girl in the head.

Eyewitnesses told the local broadcaster that two men were throwing bricks at the bus.

The bus driver and other passengers were unharmed. They were taken to the Emmeloord bus station by another bus.

Connexxion and the police confirmed the incident to Omroep Flevoland. So far no arrests were made.