Agents from the Koninklijke Marechaussee, a policing force that works as part of the Dutch military and is usually in charge of border security, will assist the police in enforcing the 9 p.m. curfew on Monday night after a weekend of unrest rocked the country.

The mayors of Amersfoort, Den Haag and Eindhoven requested back-up after violent protests against the coronavirus restrictions erupted in their cities. Over the weekend, the Marechaussee already stood side by side with officers in Limburg.

Exactly now many Marechaussee officers will be deployed will depend on how the evening goes and how much help is needed, a spokesperson for the policing force said to newspaper Trouw