https://nl.depositphotos.com/46366543/stockafbeelding-politieagente-schrijft-op-notebook.html Photo: Buurserstraat38/DepositPhotos
Sunday, January 24, 2021 - 11:51
Police issued 3,600 fines during first night of curfew
Police issued more than 3,600 fines Saturday night for violating the curfew. 25 people were arrested, police report. They refused to leave or committed acts of violence.
Since Saturday, between 9 p.m. and 4:30 a.m., one can only be out on the street with a valid reason. There is a fine of 95 euros for violation of the rules.