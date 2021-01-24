Slowly, but surely more and more Dutch are giving up meat for their health and for the environment. 55 percent of Netherlands still label themselves a “meat-eater”. That is four percent less than it was last year, according to the Vegamonitor 2020 by environmental organization Natuur & Milieu. The organization surveyed over a thousand Dutch.

The researchers found that over a third of all Dutch households plan to eat less meat this year. “For many years, the Dutch have claimed to want to eat less meat but in reality, the change was happening slowly,” the organization said. This year there seems to be more momentum.

The biggest reason for Netherlands residents to eat less meat, is to preserve the environment for future generation. Especially younger Dutch under the age of 40 are more likely to steer away from meat. People under the age of 30 are twice as likely to be vegetarian or vegan than the rest of the population.

“Children and the younger generation in general, are more aware of the harmful consequences of eating meat and are taking the necessary steps to reduce it”, said Dorien Ackerman of Natuur & Milieu. And they are influencing their elders. Around one-fifth of all households with teenagers aged between 13- and 17-years-old said that the children inspired the adults to cut down on meat consumption.