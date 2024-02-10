To protect Netherlands residents against heat and drought, at least 200 square kilometers of extra greenery is needed in our country. Natuur & Milieu, Staatsbosbeheer, Vogelbescherming Nederland, and the ANWB reported that based on a study into a national green standard. The organizations will hand their report to outgoing Ministers Hugo de Jonge (Home Affairs) and Christianne van der Wal (Nature and Nitrogen) on Friday.

According to the organizations, the green standard, which should apply to municipalities, is necessary to initiate the greening of Dutch cities. The standard indicates how much greenery is required and what criteria it must meet. “Greenery in urban areas not only provides aesthetic value, but it is also essential for preserving biodiversity, improving people’s health, and adapting to changing climate conditions such as desiccation, flooding, and heat stress,” the organizations report.

A comparison of ten proposals resulted in three that would be most suitable for a green standard. It states, for example, that everyone must be able to see three trees from their home or workplace or that there must be 75 square meters of greenery per inhabitant. Based on those three standards, the Netherlands needs at least 203 square kilometers of additional greenery, the organizations said.

The three most suitable proposals were also checked for construction and management costs for 25 years. The estimated expenses amounted to a minimum of 30.7 and a maximum of 45.5 billion euros. “The costs are considerable, but at the same time, this extra greenery also yields a lot for us as a society,” said the researchers, pointing to increased property values, energy savings, and improved health.

They also made several recommendations. For example, the government shouldn’t only consider the number of square meters of green space per inhabitant but also the quality of the greenery for biodiversity and recreation. That still often remains underexposed. It also remains to be determined how greening will be measured and how municipalities can meet the standard.