The Health Council advised on Wednesday that it should be easier for people to opt for more plant-based diets and reduce their meat consumption in a recommendation to the Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality, and the State Secretary of Health, Welfare, and Sport.

This change is not only better for the environment but also healthier for individuals. “Animal-based sources of protein have a higher impact on the environment than plant-based sources of protein. Moreover, the consumption of some sources of animal-based protein has been shown to increase the risk of chronic diseases,” the Council wrote.

The Health Council's research suggested that reversing the current protein consumption trend, where 60 percent comes from animal products and 40 percent from plants, would increase legume consumption and reduce red and processed meat intake. This dietary shift would lead to higher fiber and lower saturated fat consumption.

According to the Council, this shift towards a plant-based diet would reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. Therefore, the Council concluded that a more plant-based diet aligns better with the Dutch dietary guidelines than the current diet. “For most Dutch people the protein transition can be implemented without causing nutrient deficiencies,” they stated.

The Council also estimated that the shift to a more plant-based diet would reduce the environmental impact of food production by 25 percent, affecting both greenhouse gas emissions and land use.

The Council noted that there is currently too much emphasis on the consumer's responsibility regarding a plant-based diet. However, to facilitate the protein transition, the Council believes that the government and businesses must take measures “that are focused on making it easier for the Dutch population to move to a more plant-based diet.”

As recommendations, the Health Council suggested making plant-based products more prominent in supermarkets and reducing the size of meat packages. It also recommended additional training for caterers, particularly in care institutions, to ensure healthy eating for residents.