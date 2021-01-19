The number of taxi drivers who were banned from the profession after committing a crime or serious offense has doubled. Last year 58 people had their taxi drivers' licenses revoked, compared to 27 the year before, ANP reports.

Drivers were expelled for offenses including assault, sexual offences and driving under the influence either during or outside of work.

The Inspectorate of Living Environment and Transport (ILT) attributed the increase in expulsions to the better information exchange between the ILT and the police force, especially in Amsterdam

When a driver commits a crime, he or she loses their taxi license and is not allowed to work again in the same profession unless permitted by the ILT. Drivers can appeal against their suspension.