The police in Oosterhout in Noord-Brabant received a tip about an armed hostage situation in the night from Saturday to Sunday. When they rushed to the scene, however, it turned out to be “a joke.” Two suspects were arrested.

The police heard about a possible hostage situation around 1.40 a.m. in a building on the Everdenberg in Oosterhout. Reportedly, two people were being held hostage and threatened with firearms.

Once the officers reached the alleged crime scene, they discovered three cars arriving “almost simultaneously.” They held the vehicles at gunpoint “as a precaution” and ordered the occupants to get out. When one person refused to cooperate, an officer fired a warning shot.

After the officers took control of the situation, they entered the premises. Inside, they found two men who said they “wanted to play a joke” by reporting an armed hostage situation, police report.

Despite this confession, the officers searched the property. They did not find any firearms, but they did find laughing gas and a large amount of money. Two suspects were arrested on suspicion of money laundering and making a false report.

