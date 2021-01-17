A fire broke out at an E-Cike Development Center in Cuijk in Noord-Brabant. The emergency services received several reports about a fire in a business building around 4.15 a.m on Sunday. According to a spokesperson for the region, the fire raged in a storage area of the e-bicycle dealer.

According to the police, a car crashed into the building, which might have caused the fire. As of Sunday afternoon, police are still looking for the driver of the vehicle.

Multiple fire brigades have been deployed to the site. Corps from Cuijk and surrounding municipalities have all been called upon to fight the fire. The local news reports that the situation has been brought under control, but the damage to the interior of the building is extensive.

There was very little danger of the fire spreading to nearby vicinities, as it is an alone standing building. The police have closed the parameter and are currently investigating the case. They are looking at whether the fire was caused intentionally.

