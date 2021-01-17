Although the demonstration “Never again a Rutte Cabinet” has been canceled, many people may still come to the Museumplein in Amsterdam on Sunday to voice their discontent. The municipality of Amsterdam has announced that the police will act if that happens.

The organizer of the demonstration, Michel Reijinga, filed a lawsuit last week because he disagreed with the security region’s decision. He argued that the protest could be held safely at the Westerpark with a maximum of five hundred participants.

However, the administrative judge upheld the decision made by the security council, at which point Reijinga canceled the event. Nevertheless, he expects a large group to come to Amsterdam on Sunday to protest.

The Amsterdam triangle, consisting of the municipality, the Public Prosecution Service, and the police, has called on people to stay home. More than 10,000 people have indicated on social media that they are interested in the protest.

