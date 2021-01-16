The Greek police arrested a 33-year-old man from Sliedrecht in Zuid-Holland at the request of the Dutch Public Prosecution Service (OM). The man is suspected of participating in a terrorist organization.

The case involves a Syrian refugee with a Dutch residence permit. He was arrested on Wednesday, which was announced by the Greek police on Friday.

Investigations show that the man took part in jihadist movements while he was in Syria, reports the Greek police. He is said to be a member of Al Nusra, a Syrian rebel group with links to Al Qaeda.

The man, whose name has not been disclosed, was in a Greek refugee camp at the time of his arrest. The Public Prosecution Service has detained him, and Rotterdam has requested that the man extradited. The Greek police report that the suspect will be transferred to the Netherlands.

