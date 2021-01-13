A man died after being found seriously injured in a burning apartment on Oosterse Tuin in Rotterdam's IJsselmonde district early on Wednesday morning. Given the man's injuries, the police believe he was attacked before the fire. A suspect was arrested, Rijnmond reports.

The fire department responded to the apartment building after receiving a report of smoke in the elevator shaft. At the scene, they found that an apartment on the sixth floor was on fire. Inside they found the seriously injured man.

First responders tried to resuscitate the 62-year-old man, but it was to no avail. He died at the scene.

The police arrested a 27-year-old man from Rotterdam on suspicion of involvement in the incident. His relationship with the victim, and exactly what he is suspected of, is not yet clear.

The investigation is ongoing.