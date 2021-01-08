The Public Prosecution Service in Curacao is still searching for the culprit who stole 600 kilos of cocaine from the Rio Canario police station on 14 of October 2018. With a 20 000 guilders reward, equating to roughly 10 thousand euros, the police hope to inspire anyone with relevant information to come forward.

The Curacao Chronicle reports that the thieves forced open two large metal doors and stole the cocaine. Police did not state that anything else was missing from the department. Over two years into the investigation, the police still have not caught the robbers.

The theft left inhabitants of the island questioning how it is even possible that someone could get away with stealing drugs from a police station. The fact that police have to engage the public to solve their crimes is also not boosting confidence among residents of the Caribbean island, according to posts on social media.

The prosecution states the size of the reward is so large due to the “very serious and brutal” nature of the robbery.