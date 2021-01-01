A 66-year-old man from Oud Ade found dead in his home Tuesday morning was believed to have died during a home invasion robbery. Police received a call that a robbery was taking place at the home on Hofdijklaan at about 5:50 a.m.

Responding officers discovered his body soon after, police confirmed on Wednesday. Just 765 people live in the Zuid-Holland village northeast of Leiden.

No description of a possible suspect in the case was revealed by investigators. Forensic detectives carried out a trace investigation after the body was found. Authorities have asked anyone with information about suspicious activity in the area to report it to police immediately.

Neighbors said the man had not lived in the area for a very long time, although they were not able to a give specific time frame. One resident told Omroep West the victim lived there for two years, but another said four.

The man is said to have been the owner of a supermarket on the Kooiplein in Leiden which went bankrupt earlier this year.