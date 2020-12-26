The search for the person whose car was found upside down in Zeewolde, in the province Flevoland, is cause for worry in the area. On Friday, the vehicle was found by the side of the Spiekweg, and the driver has been missing ever since. Inhabitants of the neighborhood express their concern. “And that at Christmas! What if it were your son or daughter?”

Just before midnight on Friday, a black car drove off the side of the road and toppled over along the canal. The accident caused so much noise that residents some 200 meters away could hear the collision from inside their homes. “We were sat in front of the TV,” said Chris Hopper, who lives in the area. “We heard screeching brakes and then heard a strange noise. We immediately knew that it was not right and went out with a flashlight.”

Police and the fire brigade found no one in the car, which was close to the waterfront, and immediately started a search with a team of divers. However, even after family and friends of the vehicle’s owner searched in their area, they couldn’t find anyone.

The police continued their search on Saturday, yet, without success. The driver’s whereabouts remain unknown.

