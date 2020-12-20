A gas leak occurred in Rotterdam on Friday night when a car crashed into a meter cupboard on the street. The vehicle overturned at a roundabout for unknown reasons and hit the box.

There were several passengers in the car, some of whom fled the scene after the accident, reports local news agency Rijnmond.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-old man from Rotterdam, was not hurt. One injured passenger was taken to the hospital. It concerns a 21-year-old man from Germany.

Police said the collision resulted in a significant gas leak. Network operator Stedin had to close the gas pipelines to minimize the danger in surrounding areas. As a result, surrounding buildings were without gas supply. Reportedly, this mainly concerned empty office buildings.