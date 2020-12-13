Tins of North Sea water to be used for a do-it-yourself New Year's plunge at home, were sold out within 24 hours. The Nieuwjaarsduik organization offered these tins of water after it was decided to cancel the traditional dive into the icy North Sea due to the coronavirus and restrictions in place to curb its spread.

"If the people can't come to the sea, we'll just bring the sea to the people," Alex Schutter of the Nieuwjaarsduik foundation said to AD. The organization filled 25 thousand tins with North Sea water, and offered them for free to people who would be missing the dive this year. They were gone within a day.

The organization is surprised by the enthusiasm. "Everyone appears to have a great need for a fresh start and we understand that very well, this was a strange year,' it said, AD reports. Unfortunately, it can't fill any more tins with sea water.

"That is why we are working hard on (another) alternative solution to allow as many people as possible to participate in a massive home dive on January 1 at 12 noon."