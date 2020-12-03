PostNL delivered a record 10 million parcels in the past week. But as online orders just keep coming, the Dutch postal company is struggling to keep up. "We cannot collect everything that web stores offer us," a spokesperson said to NOS. "To keep our network running, we now have to set boundaries. We are really running up against the limits of our network."

"Unfortunately, we now have to say to web shops: sorry, this is what we can collect, the rest we will do a day later." According to PostNL, this is the first time it has had to take this step.

In addition to Black Friday and Sinterklaas, the postal company attributes the sudden boom in parcels to shopping streets in various cities becoming overcrowded this past weekend and mayors calling on residents to rather shop online.

PostNL can't say how many parcels it will have to refuse or delay. The company calls on consumers to be patient, and to not return parcels immediately, but wait until after Sinterklaas.

Thuiswinkel.org, the trade association for online stores, understands the situation at PostNL. "It sucks of course," director Wijnand Jongen said to the broadcaster. "But there are also circumstances that could not be entirely foreseen. Such as the crowds and closures of shopping streets last weekend and that call from mayors."

PostNL competitor DHL told NOS that it is still able to handle the current load of parcels, but had to stop taking new clients. "It is extremely busy and also busier than expected. But we can still serve all our customers, both small and large web shops," a spokesperson said. "We want to serve our existing customers fully, unfortunately we have no room for new customers."