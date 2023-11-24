People buying Sinterklaas gifts on Black Friday means that the year-end peak for package delivery is moving earlier, according to a roundup by De Telegraaf among delivery companies and online stores.

PostNL, the Dutch postal company, announced that the week leading up to Sinterklaas is their busiest, followed by a slight dip and then another peak around December 20. Despite previous staff issues last quarter, the company is confident in its ability to secure enough delivery drivers.

DHL expressed confidence in managing increased delivery volumes, citing that it now offers deliveries on Sunday and has added an extra delivery run each day. "The past November weeks are already extremely busy, the biggest peaks we expect around Black Friday and in the run-up to Sinterklaas," a spokesperson said.

DPD stated that it is prepared for “a normal peak” and is constantly “monitoring” for any extra load that might be created at pickup points, a spokesperson said.

At Wehkamp's distribution center, hundreds of employees work daily. The online department store is confident in its ability to manage the upcoming rush. "Thanks to advanced automation, we can process large numbers of orders,” a spokesperson told the newspaper.

Last year, Wuunder's parcel monitor indicated that 10 to 20 percent of packages experienced delays in the week following Black Friday. Caminoé of PostNL stated that while next-day delivery cannot always be guaranteed, customers are advised to order early.

Jeroen Gehlen of Wuunder noted that the weather plays a crucial role, especially during Sinterklaas. "If there is a lot of frost or a lot of rain, there are a lot of traffic jams. If drivers arrive late at sorting centers, then things slow down."

The newspaper also noted that fewer packages have been delivered in recent months. “Consumers are holding onto their money and being more cautious with purchases. We also anticipate that many people will opt to buy second-hand,” said Gerarda Westerhuis, sector economist for retail at ABN Amro.

Last year, PostNL delivered 94 million packages during the year-end peak. The number for this year remains uncertain. The total number of packages we will deliver also depends on the consumer, according to Greg Caminoé, the director of operations for e-commerce at PostNL. “They seem more cautious due to the uncertain economic climate,” he noted.