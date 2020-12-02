A 25-year-old Dutch man was sentenced to 30 years in prison in Malta for murdering his Dutch ex-girlfriend Shannon Mak. Jelle R. confessed to the crime, NOS reports.

Mak was found dead at her apartment in Santa Venera in August 2018. The 30-year-old woman had been severely beaten and her throat was cut.

R. was facing life in prison, but got a lower sentence by making a deal with the prosecutors. He was also fined 116.47 euros for possession of a knife.

"If it were up to me, he would be locked up in jail and the key thrown away," Mak's father said in an interview with local media in October. He called R. a monster "I can't forgive him."