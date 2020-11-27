Angela B., a Dutch woman who left for Syria to join terrorist movement ISIS in 2014, reported to the Dutch consulate in Istanbul, Turkey this week, insiders confirmed to NU.nl after reports in Dutch media. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs only said that a 25-year-old Dutch woman and her son reported to the consulate.

B. is currently in custody in Turkey. It is expected that the Turkish authorities will deport her from the country, which would mean that she will return to the Netherlands under the guard of the Koninklijke Marechaussee - a policing force that works as part of the Dutch military and is responsible for border security.

The Dutch government's position has always been that it will not retrieve Dutch women who went to join ISIS from Syria, due to the dangers in the conflict zone. In June the Supreme Court ruled that the Dutch State has this right. "In view of these interests of the State and of the fact that the women voluntarily traveled to the jihadist conflict zone, the Supreme Court is of the opinion that, despite the compelling interests of the women and children, the Dutch State does not have to bring them back to the Netherlands and does not have to make an effort to do so," the Supreme court ruled.

According to NU.nl, Angela B. married a Portuguese man who was involved in making gruesome execution videos for ISIS. Her husband was killed in the conflict. B. has been staying in the Al Hol refugee camp in north-eastern Syria since the fall of the ISIS caliphate in 2019. Her 3-year-old daughter died in the camp after the girl was hit by shrapnel during their flight from the conflict area.