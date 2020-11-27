A drizzly Friday morning will dry up as the day continues and turn into a cold, but dry weekend, according to meteorological institute KNMI. They days will be cloudy with occasional sunshine, and maximum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius.

Friday afternoon will be dry in most places, with occasional sunshine peeking through the clouds especially in the southeast. Maximums will range between 7 degrees in the north and 10 degrees in the southeast.

The clouds will clear up from the south in the course of Friday evening, though cloud fields will remain in the north and southwest. Overnight, fog will form in many places in the northern half of the country. Minimums will drop to between -1 degree in the east and south east and 4 degrees along the coast.

Saturday will start out with fog in the north and east, which will slowly turn into clouds and spread towards the center. No rain is expected. Afternoon temperatures will be between 5 and 10 degrees.

Sunday will look a lot like Saturday, with no rain expected and occasional sunshine. But the day will be colder with maximums around 4 degrees.