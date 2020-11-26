Mayor Han van Midden announced an emergency ordinance for parts of Roosendaal on Wednesday, due to days of unrest involving young people lighting fireworks and starting fires. Wednesday evening was again restless in the city, with the police arresting seven people by 9:00 p.m., NU.nl reports.

One suspect resisted arrest and turned out be armed with a knife. The other six are accused of violating the ban on assembly. The police also went to talk to multiple people who put inciting and inflammatory posts on social media - to let them know the police are aware of the posts and know who is behind the accounts.

The emergency ordinance applies to the neighborhoods of Kalsdonk, Kroeven, Langdonk and Westrand. People who have no business in those neighborhoods are not allowed to enter. Carrying fireworks or anything that can be used as a weapon is also banned. The emergency ordinance will be in effect for at least two weeks. Violation can result in up to 3 months in prison or a fine up to 4,350 euros.

The government's announcement that fireworks will be banned this New Year's - in an effort not to put more pressure on a healthcare system already struggling under the coronavirus pandemic - caused unrest in multiple places in the Netherlands.

In Arnhem, things have been restless since last week Wednesday. In the past week the police arrested a total of 24 almost exclusively young people in the city for throwing fireworks and setting fires, among other things, De Gelderlander reported.