The police arrested two young people for throwing fireworks in Arnhem on Monday evening, after multiple nights of unrest in the Geitenkamp district. Roosendaal is also having problems with young people lighting fireworks and setting fires.

On Sunday evening, the fifth night of unrest in the Geitenkamp district in Arnhem, local residents complained about the police not taking action. On Monday, the police were in the neighborhood in large numbers, De Gelderlander reports. Vehicles entering the neighborhood were checked by officers, and the police kept a close eye on teenagers.

Despite some minor clashes between the police and some young people, Monday evening was generally more peaceful than the days before, according to the newspaper.

In Roosendaal, it was a different story on Monday evening, local residents told Omroep Brabant. A large group of young people lit fireworks and started multiple fires in the Langdonk district, starting at around 8:00 p.m. A witness said that firework bombs were thrown at police officers.

"It looked like war in Roosendaal," another witness said to the broadcaster. One of the witnesses said that the police arrested multiple people and confiscated fireworks. Calm returned to the neighborhood at around 11:00 p.m.