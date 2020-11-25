Two men were sentenced to prison and community service by the police court on Wednesday for rioting at a demonstration against the measures in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus in The Hague on June 21. The two men were found guilty of attacking police officers, NU.nl reports.

Gregor K., 34 and from The Hague, was sentenced to three months in prison, one of which was conditionally suspended. Video footage showed K. karate-kick the face shield of a female riot police officer. He confessed and said he "regretted" attacking her.

Leon den H., 20 years old and from Rotterdam, was sentenced to 180 hours of community service, and a suspended prison sentence of one month. He was caught damaging road barrier material and throwing a beer can at the police. "I will no do it again. It was not so smart to get caught up in that," he said.

A total of 13 suspects will appear before the police court on Wednesday and Thursday. The judge described the riot as a "battlefield". A total of 425 people were arrested that day.