A plot to rob a Mercedes-Benz owner of his luxury SUV led to him being stabbed in Amsterdam’s Bos en Lommer neighborhood last month. Police arrested two underage suspects in the case on Nov. 4, authorities said on Tuesday.

It started on Oct. 15 when the owner of the Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 4Matic, who thought he had made an appointment to sell the vehicle, arrived on the Lauernessestraat at about 5 p.m. “The victim could only say that he was going to sell his car, but that when he arrived at the appointment, the ‘buyer’ stabbed him and stole his vehicle,” police said at the time.

Authorities later said that at least two perpetrators absconded with his vehicle.

Records show that police, paramedics, and a trauma team in a helicopter were dispatched to the location at about 5:10 p.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, and he was upgraded to stable the next day.

The SUV was found just after midnight on Oct. 16 in a business park in Amsterdam. It was impounded and used as part of a trace evidence investigation.

“As a result of this case, two underage boys from Haarlem were arrested on 4 November. They are suspected of co-perpetrating an attempted aggravated manslaughter and are currently in police custody,” police said on Tuesday morning.

AutoWeek estimated the list price of the SUV at about 116 thousand euros.