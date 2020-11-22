Authorities in a small Gelderland village discovered a load of thousands of kilograms of illegal fireworks inside a commercial van. Police said they became suspicious when they spotted the rented van which appeared to be carrying a particularly heavy load.

The officers staked out the van and a passenger car along the Expeditieweg in Andelst on Thursday morning. When police spotted a 39-year-old enter the van, they stopped him to investigate the situation.

“A nice catch today in Andelst. Almost 2,000 kilograms in a batch, which is a rare catch," a police leader said in a statement. "Extra nice, of course, that a suspect could be arrested in the act," a police leader said in a statement.

Police said the suspect will be brought to trial.

"Catching this haul will save us a lot of trouble around New Year's Eve," she added. "Idiotic, of course, that someone with so many heavy fireworks is driving around."