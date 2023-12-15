An underage boy was seriously injured in the village of Doornspijk in the province of Gelderland on Friday morning due to an incident involving illegal fireworks, according to a police report released on Friday. Omroep Gelderland reported that he may have lost his hand. Another boy also involved in the incident was injured.

In Doornspijk heeft vanochtend een ernstig ongeval plaatsgevonden met illegaal vuurwerk. Hierbij zijn twee minderjarige jongens gewond geraakt, waarvan één ernstig. Beiden zijn overgebracht naar het ziekenhuis. We doen onderzoek naar de herkomst van het vuurwerk. ^AM — Politie Gelderland (@POL_Gelderland) December 15, 2023

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Mezenbergerweg. A reporter for the regional broadcaster stated that three boys were lighting illegal fireworks at the time. “When things went wrong, one of the boys reportedly had his entire hand blown off,” Omroep Gelderland wrote.

Three ambulances, several police cars, and an air ambulance responded to the scene. The boy who was seriously injured was airlifted to a hospital. A second boy is said to have suffered facial injuries, while the third boy was unharmed.

The police are investigating the source of the fireworks and who sold them to the boys. The police spokesperson did not provide information about the ages of the three boys to the regional broadcaster.