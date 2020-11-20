A 30-year-old man shot early Wednesday morning on the Krugerplein in Amsterdam Oost has died from his injuries. Shortly after the shooting, the seriously wounded man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead on Thursday.

Two people were arrested near Krugerplein over the violent incident. “Their involvement in the crime is under investigation,” police said Thursday evening. The suspects were described as a 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, both from Amsterdam.

“The investigation team would like to get in touch with anyone who has seen or heard something striking shortly before, during or after the shooting incident,” police said. “All information can be crucial information for the investigation.”