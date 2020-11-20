The chilly early morning was likely to warm up to about eight or nine degrees across the Netherlands by early Friday afternoon. As the day progresses, heavy cloud cover will be present over much of the country, with scattered showers in the northeast, according to meteorological agency KNMI.



A moderate southwesterly wind was predicted, particularly along the coast with northern Noord-Holland getting the heaviest gusts. The western provinces could get soggy with off-and-on rain Friday evening.

Still, it was not expected to cool off much overnight there, but it was likely to drop to two degrees along the German border headed into Saturday morning. The first weekend day was likely to be cloudy with occasional drizzles, though it could remain dry in southern Gelderland and Limburg.

Maximum temperatures on Saturday will range from 12 degrees near Alkmaar and Den Helder down to eight degrees by Maastricht. It will not get much colder than that overnight into Sunday morning.

A partly sunny, partly rainy Sunday was expected, with winds shifting from out of the west. Temperatures on Sunday were likely to range from 11 to 13 degrees, before bringing in a dryer but cooler start to the work week.