The weather this weekend will be mostly clouds and rain, with some sunny periods on Saturday, and unseasonably warm afternoon temperatures, according to meteorological institute KNMI. On Sunday, maximums can climb up to 18 degrees in some places.

Saturday started out foggy and cloudy, with occasional light showers. The fog will clear up during the course of the morning. And in the afternoon there is a chance of the sun breaking through the clouds, especially in the south. Maximums will range between 12 degrees on the Wadden and 16 degrees in the southeast.

Sunday will be very warm for this time of the year, with maximum temperatures around 16 to 18 degrees, according tot he KNMI. There will be lots of rain and a strong wind, with virtually no chance of sunshine.

In the course of next week, maximums should drop to more normal values for mid-November.