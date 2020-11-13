Friday started out with sunny periods, but these will increasingly turn to cloud cover and even some rain as the day continues, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

Maximums will range from 11 degrees in the northeast to 15 degrees in Limburg on Friday. During the evening, the western and northern parts of the country will turn dry and may even see some starts. In the southeast, it will stay cloudy and rainy.

Saturday will start out foggy, but that should dissipate during the course of the morning. Fields of clouds will move across the country, bringing with them occasional rainfall. During the course of the afternoon, the sun may break through the clouds, especially in the southern parts of the country. Maximums will range between 12 degrees in the Wadden area and 16 degrees in the southeast.

Sunday will be rainy most of the day, but unseasonably warm with maximums climbing as high as 18 degrees.