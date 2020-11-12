Health service GGD managed to reduce the waiting time for getting tested for the coronavirus and getting the results to 48 hours or less, umbrella organization GGD GHOR Nederland said to NOS.

It now takes an average of 10 hours between calling for an appointment and getting tested. And the waiting time for the results is now 32 hours on average.

That means that everyone who goes to the GGD to get tested will know within two days whether they are infected with the coronavirus.

This waiting time will be even shorter once rapid tests are widely available. Currently they're only being used at an extra large testing center in Groningen. More such testing centers are expected to open this month.