The Ministry of Public Health announced the location of 10 large and 10 extra large Covid-19 test centers, which are scheduled open late this month or early in December. The extra large centers will be located in the large cities and at Schiphol, though it is not intended for travelers coming from Covid-19 hot spots.

The large and extra large test centers will each be equipped with regular PCR tests and rapid tests and will be able to do between 3 thousand and 12 thousand tests per day. In total they'll do over 100 thousand tests per day, doubling the country's current testing capacity, the Ministry said.

Three extra large test centers will be located in and around Amsterdam. There will be two around Rotterdam, and one each in The Hague, Utrecht, Eindhoven, Zwolle and Groningen. Construction already started in Utrecht, Groningen, Rotterdam and The Hague.

Amsterdam has another two large test centers. A full list of is included at the bottom of this article

For seven large and extra large test centers the locations aren't certain yet. According to a map the government released, they will be around Leeuwarden and Heerenveen, Assen and Emmen , Almelo and Enschede, Arnhem and Nijmegen, Maastricht and Heerlen, Breda and Tilburg, and Middleburg and Vlissingen.

The Ministry is also looking into whether existing GGD test centers can be equipped with rapid tests in Friesland, Drenthe and Zeeland.

Testing will remain limited to people who have symptoms that could indicate a coronavirus infection. Tests can be booked through the GGD Covid-19 hotline on 0800-1202, or online.

