The Netherlands' first extra large coronavirus test center opened in Groningen at 1:00 p.m. on Monday. The country will eventually count eight such extra large centers, where between 3 thousand and 12 thousand people can be tested per day.

Appointments to be tested at the extra large test center on Martiniplaza in Groningen can be made through the website coronatest.nl, using your DigiD. The test center is equipped with rapid tests. Testing takes around three minutes and is free. Your test results will be uploaded to coronatest.nl within a few hours.

Testing is still limited to only people who have symptoms that could indicate a coronavirus infection.

The capacity of the new XL test center is sufficient for the current demand for Covid-19 tests in the Groningen region, according to NOS. In the region, around 1,200 people get tested per day. The normal GGD test centers are also still open.