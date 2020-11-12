Around 10 museums in the Netherlands expect that they won't survive the next six months, due to the coronavirus crisis. They were able to make some money again in the summer when the coronavirus measures were relaxed and they were allowed to reopen. But now museums are closed again, revenues are drying up, and the end of their reserves is in sight, the Museum Association said after surveying its members, NOS reports.

Many of the museums are still surviving on emergency aid from the government. But in some cases, support packages stand in each other's way, the association said. For example, if a museum gets support from a municipality, that support is counted as revenue. Which means the museum can count on less wage support from the government's NOW regulation, the Museum Association said.

And 10 percent of museums are receiving little to no emergency aid at all. The textile museum in Horst, Museum de Kantfabriek, for example, did not receive compensation for coronavirus renovations, because it managed to limit the costs to under 5 thousand euros. And for special coronavirus support for cultural institutions, museums need to get at least 40 thousand visitors a year. The textile museum gets 14 thousand in a good year.

Due to closures, travel restrictions, and confusion around the coronavirus rules, Museum de Kantfabriek has had only around 2 thousand visitors this year, chairman Marcella Dings said to NOS. "The reserves are now shrinking rapidly," she said. "If things continue like this, we will be done with by June."