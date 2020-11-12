The members of Dutch parliament are legally obliged to report all their additional jobs and activities and income therefrom in a public register, in order to prevent conflict of interest and corruption, but in practice this does not always happen. Of the 150 Dutch parliamentarians, 21 made no or an incomplete statement of their ancillary activities, according to research by television program Zembla.

These 21 parliamentarians failed to report an extra function at a company, foundation or association. Another eight parliamentarians did mention their additional position, but did not indicate how much they earn from it.

Far-right FVD leader Thierry Baudet did not mention that he founded a company for income from lectures and bookings. In a response to the television program, he called it "nonsense" that he had to. "The thought that my opinions would change if I get a bar of chocolate from someone or if I sell a book is so absurd... I don't even take it seriously," he said.

GroenLinks parliamentarian Bram van Oijk did not report that he was the treasurer of a cooperative that owns real estate in France for the last seven years. He has since given up that position.

50Plus parliamentarian Leonie Sazias did not report a company that is technically bankrupt and has negative equity of 250 thousand euros. Sazias told Zembla that she forgot to register the company, because she hasn't received income from it since the start of her parliamentary term.

D66 parliamentarian Pia Dijkstra failed to report that she was a shareholder and director of a private limited company until 2018 and that she is co-owner of a hotel apartment in a resort in Limburg that is offered commercially. Dijkstra registered these activities after questions from Zembla.