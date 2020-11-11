While Wednesday is expected to be largely dry with some room for sunshine, the rest of the week and weekend will be dominated by clouds and a good chance of rain, according to meteorological institute KNMI.

Wednesday will be dry in most places. The cloud cover is pretty extensive, but there may be some room for the sun to peek through. Afternoon temperatures will range between 10 degrees in the northeast and 14 degrees in the southeast. A weak to moderate wind will blow from the south.

Thursday morning will see showers moving across the country in a northeasterly direction. Later in the day, the showers will mainly be limited to the northern parts of the country. Maximums will range between 11 and 14 degrees, with a moderate southwesterly wind, which may be strong along the coast.

Friday and the weekend will be cloudy and rainy, with maximums between 13 and 16 degrees - mild for the time of year. The wind will be moderate to strong, with Sunday in particular seeing lots of rain and wind.