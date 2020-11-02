Schools in the Netherlands will take a moment on Monday to reflect on the brutal murder of French teacher Samuel Paty last month. Ministers Arie Slob and Ingrid van Engelshoven of Education asked schools to do so, in response to a request for solidarity from their French counterpart Jean-Michel Blanquer, ANP reports.

"We ask everyone in education to reflect on the importance of freedom of expression on Monday," the Dutch Ministers said in a letter to teacher unions, school umbrella organizations, and higher education. They suggested hanging flags at half mast, having teachers discuss Paty's death with each other and students, and holding a minute of silence. "Together we must ensure that we can continue to conduct a dialogue in tolerance."

Paty was beheaded on the street in France on October 16, by an 18-year-old Islamic extremist. This happened after the teacher showed cartoons of the prophet Muhammad in his class during a lesson on freedom of expression, in which a terrorist attack on satire magazine Charlie Hebdo was mentioned. The perpetrator was shot dead by responding police officers.

Schools in France will also commemorate Paty on Monday.