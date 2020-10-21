The French embassy in The Hague will hold a minute of silence at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday for murdered teacher Samuel Paty. Ambassador Luis Vassy invited "all our friends in the Netherlands" to join in on this moment of reflection and tribute, the Telegraaf reports.

The 47-year-old teacher was murdered on the street in the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine on Friday. His throat was slit and photos of his decapitated body was shared on Twitter. Responding officers shot and killed the perpetrator, 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov, at the scene.

The attack happened after Paty had shown cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in class during a lesson on freedom of speech, in which the terrorist attacks on satire magazine Charlie Hebdo were mentioned. According to the BBC, he warned his Muslim students that he would do so and said they could leave the room if they worried about being upset or offended.

Seven persons will appear in the local terrorism court on Wednesday in connection with the investigation into the teacher's beheading. They may be charged with involvement in Paty's murder. They include two minors, who are suspected of accepting money from the perpetrator for information about the victim, according to the Telegraaf. A parent of one of Paty's students is also among the suspects.