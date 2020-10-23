The Netherlands is in for a mix of dry weather and rain this weekend. Saturday will be mostly dry, Sunday will be mostly wet, Weeonline expects.

Friday will be a mix of sun and clouds, with a chance of some rain in Zuid-Limburg during the afternoon. Maximums will range between 15 an 17 degrees.

Saturday will be cloudy, but mostly dry, with some sunny periods in between. The southwesterly wind will be moderate to strong, making the afternoon temperatures of between 14 degrees in Groningen and 16 decrees along the southern border feel a degree or two colder.

Sunday will be rainy, starting in the west sometime in the morning and spreading over the country as the day continues. Some areas may get hours of rain, according to the weather service. Maximums will be around 13 or 14 degrees.