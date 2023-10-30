Motorists should expect very busy morning and evening rush hours this week due to stormy autumn weather, Weeronline reported on Monday. The switch to winter time is also expected to increase the likelihood of traffic jams in the evening.

Until Wednesday, the weather will be "relatively calm autumn weather," according to Weeronline. Starting from Wednesday, the weather will turn wet with heavy gusts of wind. Rain will persist on Thursday. Temperatures will hover around 13-14°C on Thursday, dropping to 11-12°C thereafter.

The wind will be particularly strong on Thursday, with chances of heavy gusts. In combination with the heavy rain, Thursday in, typically the busiest day of the week, could see particularly increased congestion on the roads and more traffic jams than usual. "If you go out on a bike, rain gear is a must, and you also need to account for the wind,” Weeronline added.

According to Weeronline, the switch to winter time on the night of Saturday to Sunday is expected to increase the likelihood of traffic jams this week due to earlier darkness in the evening. ANWB also indicated that the return of winter time will contribute to heavier rush hours on Monday and Tuesday evenings.