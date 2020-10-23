At least 60 thousand jobs on and around Schiphol airport are at risk due to the coronavirus crisis. About half of the direct jobs at Schiphol are expected to disappear, as well as third of the "derived" employment in businesses dependent on the airport, the Telegraaf reports based on its own research.

Expected layoffs at KLM was already in the news, but dozens of other companies in sectors like catering, retail, and travel also depend on the airport. A wave of dismissal has started at many of these companies, according to the newspaper.

Handling agent Swissport, for example, expects a maximum capacity of 40 percent at Schiphol next year, because there is no prospect of borders reopening quickly and that is essential to get travel going again.

So far, government support packages have prevented mass layoffs to a large extent. But it is only a matter of time, Frank Oostdam of the association for travel agencies ANVR said to the newspaper. "Without income, entrepreneurs cannot do anything but change the course. We need extra help to prevent bankruptcies."

"The number of jobs lost will become dramatic. Nobody knows where this will end," Joost van Doesburg of trade union FNV said to the Telegraaf. He expects many reorganizations to be announced in the coming period.