A petition launched by homeowners' association VEH against an increase in property tax (ozb) is gaining major support. By 11:00 a.m. on Thursday it had been signed 122.289 times.

Dutch municipalities are struggling financially under increasing social support and care costs, combined with lower income due to the coronavirus crisis. In addition to cutting back on public facilities, increasing property tax is one of the only ways municipalities can generate more money.

VEH thinks it is unfair that property tax is increased to cover municipal budget deficits. According to the organization, this means that homeowners alone have to cover the bill for increasing care costs and the consequences of the pandemic.

VEH wants the government to give municipalities more money, so that this can be avoided. According to ANP, the association of Dutch municipalities VNG supports this plan.