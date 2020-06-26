Province Zuid-Holland calls for more coronavirus support for municipalities

The province of Zuid-Holland wants the government to provide more financial support to municipalities, to help them cover the costs of dealing with the coronavirus. The province fears that many municipalities face major financial problems due to the pandemic, and as "guardians of good governance" the province administrators therefore call on the government to step in, NOS reports.

The province pointed out that municipalities were already struggling financially before the pandemic. Add to that the costs of combating the spread of the coronavirus, and the less income from taxes as a result, and municipalities may be facing financial ruin.

"In the past year we watched in wonder how almost all our municipalities achieved a balanced budget with the necessary acrobatics," the province said in its letter to the government. "We urge you to prevent them from getting into a situation where they can no longer reasonably achieve this this autumn."

The government already pledged 556 million euros to municipalities, provinces and water boards to help cover coronavirus damages, but according to Zuid-Holland, this is not enough.