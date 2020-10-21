The Netherlands can expect a very windy afternoon and evening on Wednesday, with gusts up to 100 kilometers per hour expected along the coast. Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning for a large part of the country.

The weather warning applies to the coastal provinces, as well as Flevoland, the IJsselmeergebied, Friesland, and Groningen. It takes effect at 1:00 p.m. KNMI expects the winds to die down overnight. "Traffic and outside activities may be hindered," the KNMI said. There is also a risk of falling trees and branches. "Follow weather reports and warnings

Wednesday will be a mix of rain and sun, and unseasonably warm for the time of year, according to Weeronline. Maximums will range from 16 degrees in the north to 22 degrees in Limburg. Usually mid-to-late October sees maximums around 12 to 14 degrees.

Thursday will see long periods of sunshine, mixed with some cloud cover. The southern parts of the country can expect rain in the afternoon, with a chance of thunder. Maximums will range between 16 degrees in the northwest and 19 degrees in the southeast.

Friday will be more cloudy, but with still some room for sunshine. Showers are expected, but a large part of the day will be dry. Maximums will be around 15 to 17 degrees Celsius.

The weekend will still be mild for the time of year, with maximums ranging between 14 and 18 degrees. The days will be cloudy, with more chance of rain on Sunday than on Saturday.