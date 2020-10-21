King Willem-Alexander delivered a video message to the public on Wednesday where he expressed regret for his family's attempted vacation just days after the Netherlands entered a partial lockdown because of the escalating coronavirus crisis. "We are concerned, but not infallible," he said with Queen Maxima by his side, though the King also said the holiday was not a breach of the lockdown rules.

"I am addressing you with sorrow in my heart. Our trip to Greece has provoked strong reactions from many Dutch people. It hurts to have betrayed your trust in us," he said.

"Even though the trip was in line with the [coronavirus] regulations, it was very unwise not to take into account the impact of the new restrictions on our society. Our own decision to return was made with the realization that we should not have gone."

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and their three daughters took the government's Boeing 737 to Athens on Friday for a stay at their villa in Greece. This sparked outrage in the Netherlands, given the fact that just days before the Prime Minister Mark Rutte urged all residents of the country to avoid unnecessary travel due to the coronavirus pandemic, and put the country in partial lockdown.

Among the partial lockdown rules was the strong advice to cancel or postpone all non-essential travel. Given the commotion, the family decided to return to the Netherlands on a scheduled KLM flight about which departed about 24 hours after they landed in Greece, saying in a statement that they want to make clear that the only way to get the Covid-19 virus under control is to follow the government guidelines.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte took responsibility for the blunder that was the Royals’ holiday plans in the midst of a pandemic. But he was under fire again when it turned out on Tuesday that Crown Princess Amalia and Princess Alexia had stayed behind in Greece for a further three days, only returning to the Netherlands on Tuesday evening.

The King did not remark about the late departure of two of his daughters.

Government information service RVD told NOS that the two elder princesses stayed behind because the KLM flight the Royals returned on only had four seats available. These were taken by the royal couple, their youngest daughter Ariane, and a security guard.

The RVD did not say why the princesses did not take the next available flight home. There were at least 11 scheduled flights from Athens to Amsterdam between the Royal couple’s departure on Saturday and the princesses’ on Tuesday.

"From the start of the coronavirus crisis, we have done our best to find space within the boundaries of the coronavirus policy and to be there as much as possible for everyone looking for support in uncertain times," Willem-Alexander said. "It is a difficult time for everyone."

King Willem-Alexander's message in full

Persoonlijke boodschap van Koning Willem-Alexander en Koningin Máxima over reis naar Griekenland. https://t.co/vngd1AQlPD pic.twitter.com/9z1rXgrqhk — Koninklijk Huis (@koninklijkhuis) October 21, 2020

It is a difficult time for everyone. A time of absence, limitations and worries. Also of fear, anger and insecurity.

It is a difficult time for everyone. A time of absence, limitations and worries. Also of fear, anger and insecurity.

We have heard poignant stories during many encounters, in person and digitally. We feel a bond with you and with all those people who have been directly or indirectly affected.

We will continue to work with you to get the coronavirus under control, so that everyone in our country can then resume normal life as soon as possible.

That is now the most important thing and we will continue to do so, to the best of our ability.

We are concerned, but not infallible.