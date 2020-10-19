The start of the 2021 Formula 1 season will take place in Bahrain on March 14, with the first race on European soil scheduled for 2 May at the Zandvoort circuit in the Netherlands. The first Dutch Grand Prix since 1985 was slated for 3 May 2020, but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the organizers saying they did not want to hold the event without an audience.

A draft of the 22-event calendar for next year was leaked to Belgian website F1i.com. The Dutch race is the fifth on the schedule, according to the leak. Dutch organizers said they were unaware of the draft calendar, and would not comment on its authenticity, according to NH Nieuws.

The race was initially postponed in March. “We and Formula 1 have investigated the potential to hold a rescheduled race this year without spectators, but we would like to celebrate this moment, the return of Formula 1 in Zandfoort, together with our racing fans in the Netherlands,” said Jan Lammers, sports director of the Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix back in May.

“We ask everyone to be patient. I had to look forward to it for 35 years, so I can wait another year.” Formula 1 was expected to take part in summer discussions with municipalities and other top event organizers to figure out ways to make such experiences safer for the public with more ability to maintain social distancing at toilets, food stands, and at entrances and exits.