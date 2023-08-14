Visitors who will not attend the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort are requested to postpone their visit to the seaside town until after 12 p.m. during the race weekend. The Zandvoort municipality wants to ensure a well-managed distribution of crowds.

This year's Formula One weekend is scheduled for August 25 to August 27. With a capacity to accommodate 105,000 visitors at the circuit, the exact total of visitors the municipality anticipates for the weekend remains uncertain, a spokesperson said. The event will notably take place during the summer vacation period this year, potentially drawing additional day visitors.

"Will there be any beach visitors? People are welcome. Just come and experience the atmosphere, but do come outside the entry and exit times. Don't come at the moment everyone wants to be on the circuit," said the spokesperson.

The municipality has made no changes to the mobility plan for this year. Trains will operate every five minutes between Amsterdam Central and Zandvoort aan Zee. Traditional routes remain accessible to visitors, including the boulevard that passes various stalls and stages within the village. In the village, however, there are additional stages this year to better spread the crowds: on the Raadhuisplein, Badhuisplein, and Kerkplein. Zandvoort is closed to car traffic during the race weekend.